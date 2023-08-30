KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (August 29, 2023).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
268,771,515 182,835,775 10,152,739,465 6,311,962,211
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,183,497,740 (744,419,110) 439,078,630
Local Individuals 181,410,034 (118,598,710) 62,811,323
Local Corporates 11,906,364,174 (12,408,254,128) (501,889,954)
