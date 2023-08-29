Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Imaan Mazari rearrested after release from Adiala jail

Toshakhana case: IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea

Glaxo Pakistan sustains Rs321mn losses in 6MCY23

Cipher case: Special court extends Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remand by 2 days

Attock Jail: Report on IK’s living conditions filed before SC

Indus Motor Company’s profit falls 39% YoY to Rs9.66bn in FY23

Gold prices decline Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

‘As soon as possible’: ECP assures MQM-P, JI of timely delimitation

At least 2 policemen killed, 3 injured in Lakki Marwat firing

378,426 evacuated as Sutlej River swells

Ministry of Energy finalises recommendations on electricity bills

ECC meeting chaired by Shamshad asks food ministry to help check smuggling, hoarding of sugar

