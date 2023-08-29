BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
Aug 29, 2023

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from August 28, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 29 Aug, 2023 08:40am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Imaan Mazari rearrested after release from Adiala jail

Read here for details.

  • Toshakhana case: IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea

Read here for details.

  • Glaxo Pakistan sustains Rs321mn losses in 6MCY23

Read here for details.

  • Cipher case: Special court extends Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remand by 2 days

Read here for details.

  • Attock Jail: Report on IK’s living conditions filed before SC

Read here for details.

  • Indus Motor Company’s profit falls 39% YoY to Rs9.66bn in FY23

Read here for details.

  • Gold prices decline Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • ‘As soon as possible’: ECP assures MQM-P, JI of timely delimitation

Read here for details.

  • At least 2 policemen killed, 3 injured in Lakki Marwat firing

Read here for details.

  • 378,426 evacuated as Sutlej River swells

Read here for details.

  • Ministry of Energy finalises recommendations on electricity bills

Read here for details.

  • ECC meeting chaired by Shamshad asks food ministry to help check smuggling, hoarding of sugar

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

