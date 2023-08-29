BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day
- Important updates from August 28, 2023
Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.
Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:
- Imaan Mazari rearrested after release from Adiala jail
- Toshakhana case: IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea
- Glaxo Pakistan sustains Rs321mn losses in 6MCY23
- Cipher case: Special court extends Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remand by 2 days
- Attock Jail: Report on IK’s living conditions filed before SC
- Indus Motor Company’s profit falls 39% YoY to Rs9.66bn in FY23
- Gold prices decline Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan
- ‘As soon as possible’: ECP assures MQM-P, JI of timely delimitation
- At least 2 policemen killed, 3 injured in Lakki Marwat firing
- 378,426 evacuated as Sutlej River swells
- Ministry of Energy finalises recommendations on electricity bills
- ECC meeting chaired by Shamshad asks food ministry to help check smuggling, hoarding of sugar
