At least 2 policemen killed, 3 injured in Lakki Marwat firing

At least two policemen were killed and three others injured in a firing incident near the Pizzo area of Lakki Marwat on Monday, Aaj News reported.

According to the police, the police party was on a regular patrol when they were fired upon by unknown assailants who managed to flee the scene.

The deceased and injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. One of the injured is told to be in critical condition.

The police have cordoned off the area and started a search operation.

Analysts say militants in the former tribal areas adjacent to Peshawar and bordering Afghanistan have become emboldened since the return of the Afghan Taliban.

On July 31, more than 40 people were killed and 200 others injured after a powerful blast hit the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers’ convention in the Shandai Mor area of Khar, Bajaur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On June 20, eight people were shot dead in separate targeted killing incidents in the Waziristan districts of KP.

On April 25, 12 people were killed and dozens injured in an attack inside a counter-terrorism police station in Swat, causing the building to collapse.