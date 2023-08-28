Gold prices decline Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased by Rs1,500 per tola on Monday.

According to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs233,000 per tola in the local market.

The price of 10 gram gold also declined by Rs1,286 to Rs199,760.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal increased by $1 to $1,915 per ounce on Monday.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs2,850 per tola.