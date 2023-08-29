Attock Jail: Report on IK’s living conditions filed before SC

ISLAMABAD: A report was filed before the Supreme Court, on Monday, about the living conditions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the Attock Jail.

The Supreme Court, on August 25, directed the Attorney General for Pakistan to file a report on the living conditions of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in jail by Monday (August 28).

Former first lady, Bushra Bibi had urged the SC last week to take “serious notice” of the alleged threat to her husband’s life, citing “considerable decline” in his health in prison. She had asked the apex court to direct the jail authorities to allow her to meet Imran “after unwarranted delays and difficulties” on Tuesday (August 29) at the Attock jail.

Superintendent Attock Jail submitted the report in the apex court as it had sought details of the living conditions of the former prime minister at the cell where he has been languishing since his conviction on August 5.

Imran Khan has been provided better class jail facilities and the adjacent/neighbouring confinement has been vacated. He has been confined to 9x11 feet cell, and the whole flouring of the cell has been cemented and one ceiling fan is installed in the cell.

The report provided details of the “diet menu” revealing that “on demand of the petitioner, twice a week Desi chicken and once a week mutton cooked in Desi ghee is also provided to him”. It further stated that the PTI chief was being kept in a 9x11 cell and has been granted space in a strolling shed where he walks morning and evening.

Imran has also been provided with a 21” LED TV and reading material and maintains regular access to newspapers.

To ensure the safe custody of Imran Khan, 53 officials from other jails of the Punjab have been temporarily attached at this jail. The outer and inner security of the jail has been strengthened.

“An official sanitary worker has been designated for two hours daily for the cleanliness of the cell and washroom of the petitioner and washing of his clothes,” the report added, stressing that the PTI chief enjoyed hygienic conditions as he served his sentence. He is also visiting regularly by five different doctors who are administering Imran’s medical examinations and treatment.

On August 5, an Islamabad trial court convicted Imran in a case pertaining to concealing details of state gifts and sentenced him to three years in prison.

Soon after the verdict, he was arrested by the Punjab police from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore and taken to the prison in Attock.

