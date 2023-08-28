Imaan Mazari rearrested after release from Adiala jail

Human rights lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari was rearrested on Monday by Islamabad police, immediately after she was released from Adiala jail in Rawalpindi.

Earlier today, an Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) had granted post-arrest bail to her in a sedition case registered against her under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), 1997.

The ATC had also granted bail to Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir in the same case.

They both were arrested on August 20 after their speech at the PTM rally at Tarnol.

A first information report (FIR) was registered on the complaint of Inspector Mohammad Ashraf under Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) sections 124A (sedition), 148 (rioting, armed with a deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 153 (inciting to riot), 153A (promotion of enmity between groups), and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

Sections 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) and 11 (power to order forfeiture) of the Anti-Terrorism Act read with Section 21i were included as well.

During the hearing today, ATC Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the plea and approved post-arrest bail of Imaan and Wazir.

They had been granted bail against surety bound of Rs30,000 each.