Ministry of Energy finalises recommendations on electricity bills

The Ministry of Energy has finalised recommendations on electricity bills to be submitted to the Federal Cabinet tomorrow [Tuesday] for approval, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

Amid countrywide protests over inflated power bills, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar convened a high-level huddle on Sunday to mull relief measures, where he directed the finance and energy ministries to formulate a plan within the next 48 hours.

Road to urgent resolution of the power tariff crisis

According to details, the energy ministry held a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Monday to finalise proposals over the matter.

The proposals will be presented in the cabinet meeting being held tomorrow (Tuesday) to finalise a relief plan for the consumers.

The cabinet will take a final decision over the matter.

Protests over exorbitant electricity bills

Protests, erupted across the country on higher July power bills, continued for fourth straight day.

In line with commitments with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the previous PDM-led government had hiked the power tariff, adding to the ordeal of the common man who was already having a hard time in making both ends meet.

As the protests over power bill increases spread, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar called an urgent meeting on Sunday, seeking input to formulate a relief plan for the power consumers. During the meeting, the interim minister gave 48 hours to his cabinet, especially to finance and energy ministers, to collaborate and formulate a plan that could provide relief to the masses.

“The Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Finance have been assigned the responsibility to collaborate and formulate an action plan to provide relief to the public in their electricity bills,” Kakar wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after the huddle.

He also sought a detailed report on free electricity units being provided to different government employees.

“Immediate measures will be taken in government offices to reduce electricity usage. Consultations will also be held with all provinces. The caretaker government, staying within its mandate, will make prompt efforts to provide as much relief as possible to the people,” the interim prime minister said.