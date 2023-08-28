BAFL 41.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.33%)
BIPL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.07%)
BOP 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.33%)
CNERGY 3.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.85%)
DFML 15.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.26%)
DGKC 48.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-2.18%)
FABL 23.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.43%)
FCCL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.68%)
FFL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-4.21%)
GGL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 98.93 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-1.06%)
HUBC 84.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-0.85%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-6.05%)
LOTCHEM 23.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.33%)
MLCF 29.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.27%)
OGDC 97.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.27%)
PAEL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.12%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 86.91 Decreased By ▼ -3.22 (-3.57%)
PPL 73.43 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-2.68%)
PRL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.04%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1.01%)
SNGP 44.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.15%)
SSGC 8.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
TELE 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.43%)
TPLP 13.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.91%)
TRG 89.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-1.51%)
UNITY 23.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.6%)
BR100 4,775 Decreased By -42.4 (-0.88%)
BR30 16,686 Decreased By -270.1 (-1.59%)
KSE100 47,479 Decreased By -192.6 (-0.4%)
KSE30 16,877 Decreased By -93.5 (-0.55%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Ministry of Energy finalises recommendations on electricity bills

  • The proposals will be presented in cabinet meeting tomorrow (Tuesday)
  • Protests over inflated power bills continue for fourth day
BR Web Desk Published August 28, 2023 Updated August 28, 2023 10:30pm

The Ministry of Energy has finalised recommendations on electricity bills to be submitted to the Federal Cabinet tomorrow [Tuesday] for approval, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

Amid countrywide protests over inflated power bills, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar convened a high-level huddle on Sunday to mull relief measures, where he directed the finance and energy ministries to formulate a plan within the next 48 hours.

Road to urgent resolution of the power tariff crisis

According to details, the energy ministry held a high-level meeting in Islamabad on Monday to finalise proposals over the matter.

The proposals will be presented in the cabinet meeting being held tomorrow (Tuesday) to finalise a relief plan for the consumers.

The cabinet will take a final decision over the matter.

Protests over exorbitant electricity bills

Protests, erupted across the country on higher July power bills, continued for fourth straight day.

In line with commitments with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the previous PDM-led government had hiked the power tariff, adding to the ordeal of the common man who was already having a hard time in making both ends meet.

As the protests over power bill increases spread, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar called an urgent meeting on Sunday, seeking input to formulate a relief plan for the power consumers. During the meeting, the interim minister gave 48 hours to his cabinet, especially to finance and energy ministers, to collaborate and formulate a plan that could provide relief to the masses.

“The Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Finance have been assigned the responsibility to collaborate and formulate an action plan to provide relief to the public in their electricity bills,” Kakar wrote on X (formerly Twitter) after the huddle.

He also sought a detailed report on free electricity units being provided to different government employees.

“Immediate measures will be taken in government offices to reduce electricity usage. Consultations will also be held with all provinces. The caretaker government, staying within its mandate, will make prompt efforts to provide as much relief as possible to the people,” the interim prime minister said.

power tariffs electricity prices electricity bills Power tariff hike inflated power bills

Comments

1000 characters

Ministry of Energy finalises recommendations on electricity bills

Toshakhana case: IHC reserves verdict on Imran Khan’s plea

Indus Motor Company’s profit falls 39% YoY to Rs9.66bn in FY23

Glaxo Pakistan sustains Rs321mn losses in 6MCY23

Imaan Mazari rearrested after release from Adiala jail

'As soon as possible': ECP assures MQM-P, JI of timely delimitation

At least 2 policemen killed, 3 injured in Lakki Marwat firing

KSE-100 loses 193 points in range-bound session

Ukraine slams neighbours for plan to curb grain imports

Cipher case: Special court extends Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remand by 2 days

Read more stories