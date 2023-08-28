BAFL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
BIPL 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.41%)
BOP 3.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
CNERGY 3.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.22%)
DFML 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
DGKC 48.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.71%)
FABL 23.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.93%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.85%)
FFL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-4.04%)
GGL 9.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
HBL 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.99%)
HUBC 85.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.62%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.65%)
LOTCHEM 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-3.17%)
MLCF 29.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.48%)
OGDC 97.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.86%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.82%)
PIBTL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
PIOC 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-4.03%)
PPL 73.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-2.45%)
PRL 15.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.49%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2.02%)
SNGP 44.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.73%)
SSGC 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.47%)
TPLP 12.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.12%)
TRG 89.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-1.66%)
UNITY 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.19%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,783 Decreased By -34.1 (-0.71%)
BR30 16,710 Decreased By -246.4 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,508 Decreased By -162.8 (-0.34%)
KSE30 16,897 Decreased By -74.1 (-0.44%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 28, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Two killed in Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s Poltava region

Reuters Published 28 Aug, 2023 01:14pm

KYIV: Two people were killed in an overnight Russian missile attack that hit a vegetable oil plant in central Ukraine’s Poltava region, Governor Dmytro Lunin and a presidential official said on Monday.

“As a result of the hostile attack, two people were killed, two people were taken to hospital with minor injuries, and the whereabouts of two more people are currently unknown,” Lunin said on the Telegram messaging app.

He said the strike was on an industrial facility, without providing further details.

Ukraine’s presidential chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on Telegram the missiles struck a vegetable oil factory in Myrhorod district, killing two people and injuring five others.

“The people were working the night shift,” Yermak said. He posted photos showing tankers engulfed in flames and the destroyed metal structures of the plant.

The Ukrainian military said Russia launched four missiles from the Black Sea overnight, two of which were shot down.

Russia says destroys drones near Moscow, Ukraine border

The military reported that the Kryvyi Rih region, also in central Ukraine, was hit by missiles as well.

Local authorities said several private houses were damaged, but they did not report casualties.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russian missile strike vegetable oil factory Poltava region Dmytro Lunin

Comments

1000 characters

Two killed in Russian missile strike on Ukraine’s Poltava region

Intra-day update: rupee stays under pressure against US dollar

Incremental Units Consumption Subsidy: PALSP concerned at ‘discrimination’

Toshakhana case: IHC resumes hearing Imran Khan’s plea

ATC grants post-arrest bail to Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir in sedition case

Falls under domain of Ministry of Commerce: SBP says it can’t impose ban on import of any item

India releases more water into River Sutlej

PSW launching port community, airport community systems

FTO probe results in Rs2bn demand against NHA

Oil inches up after China moves to support flagging economy

Asia’s cricket giants square up ahead of World Cup

Read more stories