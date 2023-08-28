BAFL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
Russia says destroys drones near Moscow, Ukraine border

AFP Published 28 Aug, 2023 12:08pm

MOSCOW: Russian air defences destroyed a drone approaching Moscow and two in a region bordering Ukraine, authorities said early Monday.

Air defences in the Lyubertsy district southeast of the capital “destroyed a drone flying towards Moscow,” the city’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram, without naming an attacker.

“There were no casualties or damage, according to initial reports. Emergency services are on the scene.”

Russia’s defence ministry also said air defences destroyed a drone over Lyubertsy district around 4:30 am (0130 GMT) and blamed Kyiv for the attempted attack.

Air traffic at Moscow’s Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports was suspended, the state-run TASS news agency reported earlier, citing the aviation service.

Two other drones were destroyed by air defences over the Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, Russia’s defence ministry said on Telegram.

Russia says destroys 42 Ukraine-launched drones over Crimea

It did not say whether there had been damage or casualties.

The capital and other Russian regions have been targeted by a barrage of Ukrainian drone attacks in recent days after Kyiv vowed earlier this summer to “return” the conflict to Russia.

