Futures spread down 43bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 43bps to 10.88 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes surged by 221.5 percent to 209.95 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 65.27 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 96.7 percent to Rs 7.73 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 3.93 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023