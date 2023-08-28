NAB announces ‘Khuli Kacheri’ in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has announced a ‘Khuli Kacheri’ aimed at fostering transparency, accountability, and public participation in the fight against corruption. This initiative underscores NAB’s commitment to engage the public and address their concerns effectively.

The Khuli Kacheri will be held on Wednesday the 30th August 2023 at NAB office Hayatabad Peshawar from 02:00 PM to 04:00 PM.

People from all walks of life have been invited to share their grievances, complaints, and concerns related to corruption, malpractices, and misuse of public resources.

NAB officers and officials will be present to listen to the public’s concerns, offer guidance on filing complaints, and provide information on the investigation and accountability process.

According to the statement released by Mian Muhammad Waqar Director NAB KP, if a government official is found to have intentionally facilitated unlawful benefits from the public treasury, caused harm to the public treasury, or amassed assets disproportionate to their income, action will be taken against him.

Likewise, instances where government project contracts are not awarded in adherence to prevailing laws, or cases involving public deception and embezzlement, will be subject to scrutiny.

Furthermore, any other entity, organization, or society planning to allocate plots to the public and collecting funds illicitly will be subject to complaints processed in the Open Kacheri against those behind such offences.

