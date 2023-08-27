Khattak sees election in February

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamen-tarians (PTI-P) Chairman Pervaiz Khattak has said the general elections will be held in February.

“I think the general elections will be held in February next year. If people approach the court, the polls will be delayed further,” he said while talking to the media person in Peshawar.

Flanked by PTI-P Vice Chairman Mehmood Khan, the former defence minister listed his government feats. “We introduced reforms and Mehmood Khan played a pivotal role. We completed projects like Billion Tree Tsunami and BRT despite criticism,” he said. In the three-and-a-half-year rule of Imran Khan, no KP-like reforms were brought in Punjab, he maintained.

Khattak said NAB called him to ‘discuss technical matters’. He said four cases against Imran Khan: Toshakhana, cypher, 190m pound and May 9 riots are worrisome. It seems that PTI will be declared a criminal party and it will be banned, he said.