LEAs unearth attempt aimed at hacking govt officials’ phones

ISLAMABAD: Security agencies have unearthed an attempt of the hostile elements to get access to sensitive information by hacking mobile phones of senior government officials.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office on Friday, in the name of senior government officials, these elements, in their nefarious designs, attempted to get sensitive data by sending mobile hacking link to the WhatsApp of senior government officers and bureaucracy.

HIAs stepping up hacking attempts by using spoofed messages: NTISB

The Prime Minister Office further said all the government officers have been instructed to be vigilant and not to respond to any such message.

Besides, government officers have been instructed to immediately inform the Cabinet Division upon receiving such a mobile message. It said the security agencies of Pakistan are fully alert in this regard.