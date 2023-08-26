Sindh govt bans new housing projects

KARACHI: The caretaker government of Sindh has imposed a complete ban on the approval of new housing projects, subdivisions, layout plans, and construction of multi-story buildings across the province until further notice.

The ban was announced through a notification issued by the local government and housing town planning department on August 24, 2023. It aims to halt illegal real estate developments and additional construction on existing projects.

According to the notification, the ban applies to all residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects. The only exception is the construction of standalone houses by individuals.

The ban will be implemented by development authorities across Sindh including those in Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, and other major cities. They have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the orders.

Sources say the decision was taken by the caretaker provincial minister for local government and town planning. It is intended to halt the ongoing construction boom especially portion constructions, which has led to violations of building laws and master plans.

Real estate analysts say the sudden move may adversely impact genuine projects that have already been approved.

Meanwhile, construction industry representatives have urged the authorities to reconsider the blanket ban and adopt targeted measures against illegal constructions only. They say a complete halt may result in losses for the industry and employment.

The notification does not specify the duration of the ban but for now, all new real estate projects in Sindh remain suspended until further order.

