BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Sindh govt bans new housing projects

Muhammad Ali Published August 26, 2023 Updated August 26, 2023 08:55am

KARACHI: The caretaker government of Sindh has imposed a complete ban on the approval of new housing projects, subdivisions, layout plans, and construction of multi-story buildings across the province until further notice.

The ban was announced through a notification issued by the local government and housing town planning department on August 24, 2023. It aims to halt illegal real estate developments and additional construction on existing projects.

According to the notification, the ban applies to all residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects. The only exception is the construction of standalone houses by individuals.

550 Karachi buildings in dilapidated conditions: SBCA

The ban will be implemented by development authorities across Sindh including those in Karachi, Hyderabad, Jamshoro, and other major cities. They have been directed to ensure strict compliance with the orders.

Sources say the decision was taken by the caretaker provincial minister for local government and town planning. It is intended to halt the ongoing construction boom especially portion constructions, which has led to violations of building laws and master plans.

Real estate analysts say the sudden move may adversely impact genuine projects that have already been approved.

Meanwhile, construction industry representatives have urged the authorities to reconsider the blanket ban and adopt targeted measures against illegal constructions only. They say a complete halt may result in losses for the industry and employment.

The notification does not specify the duration of the ban but for now, all new real estate projects in Sindh remain suspended until further order.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Sindh Government Housing projects construction work caretaker government Illegal constructions real estate sectors new housing projects bans

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi Aug 26, 2023 09:04am
Yup. The streets are more comfortable for Pakistanis. Anyway they are occupying the streets of france and greece
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Sindh govt bans new housing projects

SOEs monitoring under IMF SBA: Finance Division yet to operationalise CMU

Shamshad holds virtual meeting with IMF staff team

SECP issues first certificate of Shariah compliance

Nawaz to return in Oct, says Shehbaz

Rising political ‘clamour’ may force earlier elections

PPP decides to demand ‘polls in 90 days’

LEAs unearth attempt aimed at hacking govt officials’ phones

Mega scam: 3 Customs inspectors dismissed from service

Suspension of D&SJ’s verdict: IHC defers hearing of Imran’s appeal

Read more stories