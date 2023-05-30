AVN 48.00 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.1%)
550 Karachi buildings in dilapidated conditions: SBCA

Recorder Report Published 30 May, 2023 03:37am
KARACHI: Director General of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch has said that in view of possible building collapse incidents during the monsoon rains in Karachi, the Sindh government has established a rain-emergency centre in SBCA.

He said during rain emergency, technical staff will be on in 3 shifts. He said that as a result of a survey conducted by the SBCA Technical Committee on Dangerous Buildings, about 550 buildings in Karachi, and some 650 buildings in other districts of Sindh are found in dilapidated conditions. He said that notices have already been issued to the residents of all such buildings to vacate these structures immediately as these buildings can collapse at any time during rains.

SBCA DG again appealed to the general public to report any building accident and any dilapidated and dangerous buildings in densely populated areas on SBCA's Rain Emergency Centre on phone numbers 99232355 and 99230393 or on the website [email protected].

SBCA Muhammad Yasin Shar Baloch Karachi buildings

