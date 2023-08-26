foodpanda, Heal Aid Foundation join hands to support delivery riders

KARACHI: foodpanda, Pakistan’s leading delivery platform, has teamed up with Heal Aid Foundation to extend support and appreciation to its dedicated delivery riders. As part of this collaboration, Heal Aid Foundation has generously donated 50 White Cards to a select group of foodpanda delivery riders who meet specific eligibility criteria.

Heal Aid Foundation’s remarkable project, the White Card - financial assistance for the lower middle class, is aimed at providing discreet and dignified support to individuals in need. Through this initiative, eligible recipients receive a gift card or a cash-topped-up card with a specific amount, empowering them to meet their basic needs without compromising their dignity. This approach offers a convenient and portable means of assistance, distinguishing it from traditional methods such as distributing ration bags or direct cash handouts.

To commemorate this impactful collaboration, foodpanda hosted an event at their Karachi head office, where the Heal Aid Foundation team distributed the White Cards to 50 deserving foodpanda delivery riders.

The initiative not only recognises the hard work and dedication of these riders but also highlights their invaluable role in ensuring seamless food delivery services.

