Govt urged to advance green energy projects

LAHORE: Experts and academics have recommended to the government to advance green energy projects and discourage investments in fossil fuels and other environmentally detrimental ventures.

They were speaking at a conference, organized by the Indus Consortium in partnership with the College of Earth and Environmental Sciences (CEES), here at Punjab University. The event showcased compelling documentaries and short films created by students addressing climate-related subjects.

Prof Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmed, Principal of CEES and Dean Faculty of Geosciences, Punjab University and Dr Raza Ali Khan from the NED University chaired the moot.

Prof Dr Sajid Rashid emphasized that climate change transcends borders and necessitates widespread awareness.

He underscored the Islamic principle of cleanliness and lamented the prevailing lack of civic responsibility.

Dr Raza Ali Khan, Chairman of the Department of Economics and Management Sciences, delivered a presentation on climate change. He highlighted the disruptions in the energy balance that precipitate shifts in the greenhouse effect, ultimately driving climate change.

Dr Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Professor at Sindh Agriculture University, Tandojam, highlighted on the impacts of climate-induced disasters in Sindh.

Sharing views on the concept of climate justice, Dr Muhammad Qasim Nizamani, from the Department of Media and Communication Studies at the University of Sindh, underscored the urgency of advocating for equitable treatment in the face of climate change.

