BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Envision ED Summit 2023 to be held soon

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2023 06:13am

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading educationists, policy makers, school leaders, civil society members, researchers, parents, and other stakeholders are getting together to share their insights on the future of education and the changing needs of learners.

The HHS School System and Kifayat Publishers are jointly organizing Envision ED Summit 2023, a one-day education conference, soon in which some prominent figures including Dr Ishrat Husain, Former Dean of IBA, Dr Mariam Chugtai, Director National Curriculum Council, Abbas Husain, Director Teachers’ Development Centre, and officials from provincial education department will discuss what's next for our students and for their learning.

Danish Faruqi, Deputy Executive Director HHS School System has informed that it is a place to come together to understand the changing needs of learners, and spark innovation in teaching and learning, so that students are ready to take on this world

The theme of the summit is 'Towards Meaningful Learning' and it is aimed at discussing what meaningful learning looks like today, why it matters, and most importantly, how we can achieve it, he added.

He said that today’s students face numerous unique challenges like pressures of social media, political instability, job insecurity, overload of information and data, and climate change.

S M Omair Saeed, Director Research Kifayat Publishers has said that the summit will also have training sessions on Alternative Assessments to Encourage Meaningful Learning, Empowering Explorers: Nurturing Student Autonomy, From Instructor to Activator: The Evolving Role of Teachers in Schools, and Taking Fun Learning Seriously.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Danish Faruqi S M Omair Saeed Envision ED Summit 2023 HHS School System

Comments

1000 characters

Envision ED Summit 2023 to be held soon

SOEs monitoring under IMF SBA: Finance Division yet to operationalise CMU

Shamshad holds virtual meeting with IMF staff team

SECP issues first certificate of Shariah compliance

Nawaz to return in Oct, says Shehbaz

Rising political ‘clamour’ may force earlier elections

PPP decides to demand ‘polls in 90 days’

LEAs unearth attempt aimed at hacking govt officials’ phones

Mega scam: 3 Customs inspectors dismissed from service

Sindh govt bans new housing projects

Suspension of D&SJ’s verdict: IHC defers hearing of Imran’s appeal

Read more stories