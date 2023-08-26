Envision ED Summit 2023 to be held soon

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading educationists, policy makers, school leaders, civil society members, researchers, parents, and other stakeholders are getting together to share their insights on the future of education and the changing needs of learners.

The HHS School System and Kifayat Publishers are jointly organizing Envision ED Summit 2023, a one-day education conference, soon in which some prominent figures including Dr Ishrat Husain, Former Dean of IBA, Dr Mariam Chugtai, Director National Curriculum Council, Abbas Husain, Director Teachers’ Development Centre, and officials from provincial education department will discuss what's next for our students and for their learning.

Danish Faruqi, Deputy Executive Director HHS School System has informed that it is a place to come together to understand the changing needs of learners, and spark innovation in teaching and learning, so that students are ready to take on this world

The theme of the summit is 'Towards Meaningful Learning' and it is aimed at discussing what meaningful learning looks like today, why it matters, and most importantly, how we can achieve it, he added.

He said that today’s students face numerous unique challenges like pressures of social media, political instability, job insecurity, overload of information and data, and climate change.

S M Omair Saeed, Director Research Kifayat Publishers has said that the summit will also have training sessions on Alternative Assessments to Encourage Meaningful Learning, Empowering Explorers: Nurturing Student Autonomy, From Instructor to Activator: The Evolving Role of Teachers in Schools, and Taking Fun Learning Seriously.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023