Turkiye’s foreign minister meets Zelensky in Kyiv

AFP Published 25 Aug, 2023 07:11pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

KYIV: Turkiye’s foreign minister on Friday met with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky for talks aimed at reviving a deal with Russia allowing the safe passage of grain across the Black Sea.

The Turkish foreign ministry released pictures of Hakan Fidan shaking hands with Zelensky.

Diplomats had earlier said the talks would focus on the UN and Turkiye-brokered grain agreement, which Russia pulled out of last month.

Zelensky said “many important issues were discussed” in a statement following talks with Fidan, naming in particular “risks posed by the Russian blockade of the Black Sea grain corridor.”

Tensions have escalated in the key waterway since Russia last month exited a deal brokered by Turkiye and the UN that guaranteed safe passage for Ukrainian grain exports from three southern ports.

The first civilian ship to leave Ukraine in defiance of Russia’s blockade arrived earlier this month to Istanbul.

Russia Volodymyr Zelenskiy Black Sea Turkiye Hakan Fidan

