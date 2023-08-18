BAFL 43.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.05%)
BIPL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.51%)
BOP 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
CNERGY 3.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.37%)
DFML 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
DGKC 51.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.25%)
FABL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
FCCL 12.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
FFL 6.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.75%)
GGL 10.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.7%)
HUMNL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KEL 2.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.19%)
LOTCHEM 24.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.74%)
OGDC 100.22 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.38%)
PIBTL 4.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PIOC 93.25 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.19%)
PPL 76.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (3.02%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (6.12%)
SNGP 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
SSGC 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.8%)
TRG 98.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.14%)
UNITY 25.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.84%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.48%)
BR100 4,896 Decreased By -2.2 (-0.05%)
BR30 17,388 Increased By 123.7 (0.72%)
KSE100 48,282 Decreased By -43.7 (-0.09%)
KSE30 17,164 Decreased By -25.1 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets PSMC (Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited) 114.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.74%

Pak Suzuki announces another motorcycle plant shutdown

  • Cites shortage of inventory level as reason
BR Web Desk Published August 18, 2023 Updated August 18, 2023 02:50pm

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has announced another shutdown of its motorcycle plant from August 18 to August 31.

In a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, it said: “Due to shortage of inventory level, the management of the company has decided to shut-down motorcycle plant from August 18, 2023 to August 31, 2023.”

Meanwhile, the automobile plant will remain operative.

During the ongoing year, the Japanese automaker has announced shutdowns over a dozen times. Last month, it said it would keep its motorcycle plant shut till August 15.

It made similar announcements in June and May as well, citing a lack of raw material.

Businesses in Pakistan have been facing challenges on several fronts, including high energy costs, political instability and an inability to secure letters of credit for imports amid a severe dollar shortage.

A day ago, Baluchistan Wheels, the manufacturer and marketer of automotive wheel rims for small cars, big buses and trucks, announced that it was shutting down production for two weeks in the wake of a significant reduction in demand for its products from vehicle manufacturers.

Despite clinching a last minute programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which provided some breathing space, experts have expressed concern that the economic woes will continue until structural issues behind the constant boom-and-bust cycles are addressed.

Meanwhile, the government in its bid to conserve low level of foreign exchange reserves – boosted only recently due to inflows from the IMF, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, –has restricted the flow of imports since last year.

While some curbs have eased, industrialists have raised concerns that they are finding it difficult to obtain import permits for their production needs.

stocks pak suzuki PSX PSMC IMF and Pakistan Baluchistan Wheels

Comments

1000 characters
Shahid Khan Aug 18, 2023 01:31pm
Oh PDM what have you done to this country? Fazlurahman should have to be arrested
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Pak Suzuki announces another motorcycle plant shutdown

Rupee back to losing ways, settles at 295.78 against US dollar

Cotton arrival in Pakistan improves 48%: PCGA

Ali Mardan Khan Domki named Balochistan caretaker CM

Bitcoin drops to new two-month low as world markets sell off

Debt servicing hits record high of Rs5.831trn: FY23 closes with 7.7pc budget deficit

Oil set to snap 7-week winning streak on US rate outlook, China woes

Interim govt will ensure full use of SIFC forum: Kakar

Finance minister briefed by MoF officials

Fatal incidents: Discos must complete old, new earthing in three months: Nepra

Read more stories