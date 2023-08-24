BAFL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.97%)
BIPL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.21%)
BOP 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.32%)
CNERGY 3.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.62%)
DFML 15.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-4.39%)
DGKC 50.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.12%)
FABL 23.94 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-7.21%)
FCCL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.91%)
FFL 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
GGL 9.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.11%)
HBL 99.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.09%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.04%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.01%)
MLCF 29.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
OGDC 100.71 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.21%)
PAEL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
PPL 75.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.64%)
PRL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
SSGC 8.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
TPLP 13.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.42%)
TRG 94.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.1%)
UNITY 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.4%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,838 Increased By 37.8 (0.79%)
BR30 17,083 Increased By 32.7 (0.19%)
KSE100 47,751 Increased By 332.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By 152.7 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Shein inks deal with Forever 21-owner as fast-fashion majors look to boost reach

Reuters Published August 24, 2023 Updated August 24, 2023 07:20pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Shein said on Thursday it has partnered with SPARC Group, a joint venture between Forever 21-owner Authentic Brands and mall operator Simon Property, as the fashion retailers look to tap into new customers.

The deal would expand Forever 21’s reach by bringing the label to Shein’s online platform, which serves about 150 million users. The partnership also presents an opportunity for China-based Shein to step into Forever 21’s retail locations across the United States.

Fashion retailers resilient despite consumer fears

Under the agreement, SPARC Group would become a minority shareholder in Shein, while Shein would acquire a roughly one-third interest in SPARC Group.

The company did not disclose terms of the deal.

Shein Forever 21

Comments

1000 characters

Shein inks deal with Forever 21-owner as fast-fashion majors look to boost reach

CEC turns down president’s invitation for meeting to discuss elections

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall below $8bn

KSE-100 gains over 330 points amid buying spree

Toshakhana case: no relief for Imran Khan as IHC, SC adjourn hearings for pleas against conviction

President House seeks law ministry’s opinion on ECP’s response to Alvi’s letter

Indus Motor Company again announces 12-day plant shutdown

Global Health Security Summit to be held in Pakistan in October: Dr Nadeem

China halts all Japanese seafood imports over ‘selfish’ Fukushima release

Moon rover exits India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to explore lunar surface

BRICS invites six countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE to be new members

Read more stories