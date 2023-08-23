KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (August 22, 2023).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
215,614,526 123,900,355 7,093,815,629 3,987,198,465
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 769,121,659 (692,008,388) 77,113,272
Local Individuals 9,434,535,889 (9,770,405,852) (335,869,963)
Local Corporates 5,242,887,170 (4,984,130,478) 258,756,692
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments