Record low in inter-bank market: rupee settles at 299.01 against US dollar

  • Currency depreciates 0.63% on Tuesday
  • This is its weakest closing since it hit 298.93 on May 11 earlier this year
Recorder Report Published August 22, 2023 Updated August 22, 2023 05:05pm

The Pakistani rupee fell to a new record low against the US dollar, depreciating 0.63% in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At close, the rupee settled at 299.01, a decrease of Rs1.88, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This is the lowest level for the rupee against the greenback. On May 11, 2023, it closed at the then-record low of 298.93.

On Monday, the rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, as it settled at 297.13.

The rupee has come under pressure recently as a widening current account deficit amid ease in opening of letters of credit takes toll on the currency. Additionally, lack of further foreign exchange inflows have put pressure on the dollar position in the local market.

Fahad Rauf, Head of Research at Ismail Iqbal Securities Limited, told Business Recorder on Tuesday that the rise in import payments, after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) demanded to lift import restrictions, is leading to increase in demand for the greenback.

“This was reflected in the $0.8 billion current account deficit recorded in July,” he said.

“Moreover, there is also a need to narrow down the gap in the inter-bank and open markets, which has risen in recent days,” he added.

Internationally, the US dollar held close to a 10-week peak versus a basket of major peers, and near its highest since November against the yen, as Treasury yields rose made fresh post-financial crisis highs on Tuesday amid speculation US rates will be stay high for longer.

The US dollar index - which measures the currency against six developed-market counterparts, including the yen and euro - slipped 0.1 to 103.24, but remained not far from Friday’s high of 103.68, a level not seen since June 12.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were little changed on Tuesday as investors stay sour on China’s economic prospects and demand from the world’s top crude importer, limiting the impact of supply cuts.

IMTIAZ CASSUM AGBOATWALA Aug 22, 2023 01:14pm
I wish the finance minister would take a look at the falling rupee and correct its downfall .
Shahid Khan Aug 22, 2023 01:28pm
No hope for our beloved country now. We are doomed
Haider Aug 22, 2023 01:35pm
With limited powers if any and steep inflation, falling rupee, highest energy and fuel prices and ofcurse the IMF's SBA strings, i am afraid there isnt much she can do!
Kashif ALI Aug 22, 2023 01:46pm
@IMTIAZ CASSUM AGBOATWALA, Nothing is wrong in the fall of rupee according to fundamentals of economics. The wish of public at large can neither be entertained nor taken seriously. Rupees is finding its rightful balance thanks to our economic mess and incompetency.
faisal Aug 22, 2023 02:03pm
Open market around 313. I think it will be managed around 308-309 for a few months in interbank.
Dilawez Shehnaz Aug 22, 2023 03:58pm
No one can stop growth of Pakistan except the foolish mindset. What a fall for our country. Lots of prayers
Dilawez Shehnaz Aug 22, 2023 03:58pm
No one can stop growth of Pakistan except the foolish mindset. What a fall for our country. Lots of prayers
Dilawez Shehnaz Aug 22, 2023 03:59pm
No one can stop growth of Pakistan except the foolish mindset. What a fall for our country. Lots of prayers
Dilawez Shehnaz Aug 22, 2023 04:09pm
No one can stop growth of Pakistan except the foolish mindset. What a fall for our country. Lots of prayers
AmirSh Aug 22, 2023 04:58pm
350 in sight before the year is over? Quite possible. Transparent, fair election and political stability are the corrective measures to get out of this mess.
Tulukan Mairandi Aug 22, 2023 05:06pm
The early signs of hyperinflation and balkanization
Abbas Aug 22, 2023 05:30pm
@Dilawez Shehnaz, Could not agree more.
