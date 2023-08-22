BAFL 40.69 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.73%)
BIPL 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.25%)
BOP 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
DGKC 51.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.43%)
FCCL 11.81 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
GGL 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
HBL 98.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.15%)
HUBC 84.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.33%)
HUMNL 5.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KEL 2.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.35%)
LOTCHEM 24.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.2%)
MLCF 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.07%)
OGDC 98.28 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.09%)
PAEL 10.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
PIOC 92.32 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.84%)
PPL 75.85 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.95%)
PRL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.46%)
SSGC 9.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
TELE 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
TPLP 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.52%)
TRG 94.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.69%)
UNITY 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 4,815 Increased By 22.4 (0.47%)
BR30 17,033 Increased By 122.4 (0.72%)
KSE100 47,604 Increased By 156.4 (0.33%)
KSE30 16,867 Increased By 39.1 (0.23%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil dips on possible easing of tight supply, China woes hurt demand outlook

Reuters Published 22 Aug, 2023 09:36am

SINGAPORE: Oil edged lower on Tuesday as the market waited to see if Iraqi oil exports resume, which could ease the supply tightness caused by the OPEC+ cut, while a faltering Chinese economy continued to undercut the global demand outlook.

Brent crude was down 8 cents at $84.38 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate crude was trading 7 cents lower at $80.65 a barrel at 0241 GMT.

WTI’s contract with September expiry slipped 8 cents at $80.04 a barrel. “Crude oil struggled to keep its head above water on signs of supply tightness easing,” said Brian Martin and Daniel Hynes, analysts from ANZ Bank in a note to clients.

Iraq’s oil minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara to discuss several issues including the resumption of oil exports through the Ceyhan oil terminal, a source in the minister’s office told Reuters on Monday.

Turkey halted Iraq’s 450,000 barrels per day (bpd) of exports through the northern Iraq-Turkey pipeline on March 25 after an arbitration ruling by the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

More Iraqi crude oil coming on to the market could help alleviate the supply crunch for sour crude as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and the allies (OPEC+) prolonged and deepened production cuts.

Meanwhile, gloom over the economic outlook in China, the world’s second biggest oil consumer, continued to pressure oil prices and heighten worries about fuel demand.

China’s central bank on Monday cut its one-year lending rate only moderately to the disappointment of the market which had expected more aggressive stimulus steps amid a rapid loss in economic momentum.

“China’s economic weakness is weighing on oil prices and will create a ceiling for them this year, especially as Beijing appears committed to avoiding large-scale fiscal stimulus,” Eurasia Group said in a note.

J.P.Morgan analysts estimated that global demand growth for mobility fuels decelerated to 0.6 mbd year-on-year for the reference week ending August 12.

Year-to-date, with China’s base effect now out of the numbers, growth in demand for mobility fuels slipped to 1.6 mbd compared to the same period last year, they said.

Putting a floor to oil prices, US crude oil and gasoline inventories were expected to have fallen last week, a preliminary Reuters poll showed, as the American Petroleum Institute industry group is due to release data later on Tuesday.

The Energy Information Administration, the statistical arm of the US Department of Energy, is due to release its own data on Wednesday.

The market is also focusing on preliminary US August PMI data and the Federal Reserve’s annual economic symposium at Jackson Hole both due later this week.

US economic data over recent weeks has bolstered expectations for the Fed to keep rates higher for longer, putting a dampener on the demand outlook for oil and a broad range of consumer goods.

Crude Oil Brent crude US Energy Information Administration Oil WTI crude US Department of Energy

Comments

1000 characters

Oil dips on possible easing of tight supply, China woes hurt demand outlook

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

Govt collects Rs75bn PL in July

Courts can’t examine, implement economic, fiscal policies: SC

Jul-Mar FY23: New loan pacts worth $7.228bn signed with development partners: EAD

$2.89bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in July

Existing pacts, ongoing projects: Caretaker setup allowed to take actions, decisions

Secretary to President replaced: Alvi will neither resign nor cross ‘red line’?

Waqar responds to President’s allegation

All govt agencies required to implement PCA of imports, exports

B4 industrial consumers: PALSP urges Nepra to facilitate renewable energy integration into grid

Read more stories