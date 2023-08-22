Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

President neither assented nor gave written approval for returning army, secrets bills: secretary

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign agreement to enhance aviation cooperation

Session Judge report reveals condition of Imran Khan’s cell in Attock Jail

CJP Bandial forms bench to hear PTI chief’s appeal against Toshakhana case proceedings

Caretaker PM visits Jaranwala, expresses solidarity with Christian community

Gold prices increase Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan

President’s Secretariat seeks replacement of Alvi’s secretary

Cipher case: Special court grants FIA 4-day remand of PTI’s Qureshi

Lucky Cement completes installation of 25MW captive solar power plant

ATC grants police 3-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir

