  • Important updates from August 21 2023
BR Web Desk Published August 22, 2023 Updated August 22, 2023 08:43am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • President neither assented nor gave written approval for returning army, secrets bills: secretary

  • Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign agreement to enhance aviation cooperation

  • Session Judge report reveals condition of Imran Khan’s cell in Attock Jail

  • CJP Bandial forms bench to hear PTI chief’s appeal against Toshakhana case proceedings

  • Caretaker PM visits Jaranwala, expresses solidarity with Christian community

  • Gold prices increase Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan

  • President’s Secretariat seeks replacement of Alvi’s secretary

  • Cipher case: Special court grants FIA 4-day remand of PTI’s Qureshi

  • Lucky Cement completes installation of 25MW captive solar power plant

  • ATC grants police 3-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir

