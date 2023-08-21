Gold prices increase Rs3,100 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs3,100 per tola on Monday.

According to the rates shared by the All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of 24-carat gold settled at Rs229,900 per tola in the local market.

The price of 10 gram gold also rose by Rs2,658 to Rs197,102.

In the international market, the price of the precious metal increased by $2 to $1,891 per ounce on Monday.

Meanwhile, silver rates remained the same at Rs2,800 per tola.