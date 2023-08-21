BAFL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-6.84%)
Pakistan

Caretaker PM visits Jaranwala, expresses solidarity with Christian community

  • Premier says government does not support majoritarianism and is fully cable of protecting its citizens
BR Web Desk Published 21 Aug, 2023 05:37pm

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar visited Jaranwala on Monday to express solidarity with the victims of the Christian community, distributing cheques worth two million rupees each, Aaj News reported.

A violent mob last week ransacked and torched several churches while also attacking the residences of members of the Christian community in Jaranwala.

During the visit, the premier also examined the restoration and repair work done to churches and other structures that had been harmed by perpetrators.

In his speech at the event, he pledged to protect minorities without compromise. According to him, the constitution of Pakistan clearly states that minorities are an "integral part of the nation."

According to PM Kakar, the state of Pakistan is fully capable of safeguarding its citizens as well as defeating foes of peace in the country and region.

He declared the government "does not support majoritarianism and that it will oppose any fascist attempt to destabilize the region."

Such individuals, according to him, are enemies of Pakistan and humanity. PM Kakar reaffirmed his determination to pursue and obliterate those who oppose peace.

There has been widespread condemnation of the incident, with government officials and civil society demanding justice.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir condemned the Jaranwala violence on Thursday, calling it "extremely tragic and intolerable”.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief made these remarks while addressing the participants of the ISPR Internship Program in Rawalpindi.

“Jaranwala incident is extremely tragic and totally intolerable,” he was quoted as saying by ISPR.

“There is no space for such incidents of intolerance and extreme behavior by any segment of the society against anyone — particularly against minorities.”

“All citizens of Pakistan are equal amongst each other irrespective of religion, gender, cast or creed,” COAS Munir said.

The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday commented on the Jaranwala incident by saying that justice was being carried out.

In response to media queries about the remarks by some governments on the unfortunate incident in Jaranwala, Faisalabad, on 16 August 2023, Spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “We reiterate what we have said earlier. The Faisalabad incident is a sad reprehensible incident that has hurt the sentiments of Christians across Pakistan."

The incident has been strongly condemned by the government and the people of Pakistan, it said, adding such reprehensible acts of violence are incompatible with Pakistani society's values.

