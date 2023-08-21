Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign agreement to enhance aviation cooperation

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed an Air Services Agreement to enhance cooperation in the aviation sector and facilitate citizens with increased number of flights, especially for pilgrims, state-run Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

The agreement was signed in Islamabad in presence of Pakistan’s Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Aneeq Ahmed and Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah.

Al-Rabiah, who is also chairman of the administrative board of the Two Holy Mosques, is in Pakistan on a four-day visit.

He is leading a delegation comprising the deputy ministers of Hajj and Umrah, tourism and international cooperation, the president of Saudi Airlines, the general authority of civil aviation, and representatives from Saudi Aviation.

Later, addressing a joint news conference, Aneeq Ahmad said the agreement would soon yield positive results, especially for Pakistani pilgrims.

Acknowledging provision of the services and facilities to the Hajj and Umra pilgrims by the Saudi government, he said Route to Makkah was benefiting the Pakistani intending pilgrims.

Ahmed urged that more facilities should be provided to Pakistani pilgrims at Mina and Arafat.

He also demanded that an alternative land should be provided for the construction of Pakistan House as the earlier location has been incorporated in the extension of Haram.

He stressed that pilgrims of over 65 years age should be exempted from biometric.

Speaking on the occasion, the Saudi minister said the Kingdom was making efforts to bring down the Hajj expenditure.

He said the visa for Pakistani Umrah pilgrims would be valid for 90 days and the pilgrims could visit historical sites of the Kingdom as well besides performing Umrah.

Saudi official assured that flights between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would be enhanced under the agreement.

Meanwhile, Arab News also quoted Al-Rabiah saying that the number of flights between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia would increase due to which the cost of travel could be reduced.

Al-Rabiah said his delegation had held a meeting with Pakistan’s Minister of Religious Affairs and discussed “opportunities and challenges to ensure maximum facilities for Pakistani visitors.”

The Saudi minister said a substantial number of Pakistanis had visited Saudi Arabia last year and the Kingdom anticipated an even greater number this year.

“In efforts to enhance the pilgrimage experience, we’ve renovated and opened eight historical sites in Madinah,” he said, adding that approximately 100 more sites would open soon in Makkah and Madinah.

“Saudi Arabia aimed to enhance pilgrim services by opening up competition among companies, thereby improving services and reducing costs.

“As part of these initiatives, we will inaugurate a Nasuk exhibition in Karachi tomorrow [Tuesday] and meet with Umrah tour operators and companies, aiming to simplify the process further,” Al-Rabiah said.

Nusuk is an official planning, booking and experience platform to create Hajj or Umrah itineraries to Makkah, Madina, and beyond.