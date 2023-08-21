ATC grants police 3-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari, Ali Wazir

An Islamabad anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday granted police three-day physical remand of human rights lawyer Imaan Mazari and former lawmaker Ali Wazir.

A case was registered against Wazir, Imaan and others for their participation in Pashtoon Tahafuz Movement (PTM) rally.

The text of the case registered in Tarnol police station stated that the accused took part in PTM rally—and that the rally violated the terms of permission issued to them. The rally was supposed to be held at a specified place in Tarnol whereas the participants of the rally “forcefully and unlawfully” marched towards Islamabad—causing traffic disruption and harm to public properties, the first information report (FIR) stated.

They both were separately arrested by the Islamabad Police which said that “both the accused were wanted for investigation”.

Imaan’s mother Shireen Mazari has posted to X, formerly Twitter, that policewomen and people in plainclothes raided their home in Islamabad at around 4am and took away Imaan.

“They also took away the laptop and other devices and the CCTV recording,” she said.

Meanwhile, during the hearing today, both were produced by police in the court of ATC Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain. After hearing arguments from all sides, the court reserved its verdict and granted police three-day physical remand of Imaan and Wazir.