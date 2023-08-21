BAFL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-6.84%)
Cipher case: Special court grants FIA 4-day remand of PTI’s Qureshi

  • Shah Mahmood Qureshi was arrested on Saturday under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923
BR Web Desk Published August 21, 2023 Updated August 21, 2023 04:40pm

A special court in Islamabad granted Monday the four-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on the request of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in relation to a case registered against him under Sections 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

Judge Abual Hasnat conducted the hearing today for the case registered against Qureshi in which the FIA prosecutor sought a 13-day physical remand. This was opposed by the PTI leader’s counsel Shoaib Shaheen.

Qureshi was arrested on Saturday from his residence in Islamabad and taken to the FIA headquarters in the capital after his arrest.

The FIR

According to the copy of the FIR, consequent upon the conclusion of the enquiry no 111/2023 upon the complaint registered in the Counter Terrorism Wing (CTW), FIA, it transpired that former prime minister namely, Imran Ahmad Khan Niazi, former foreign minister namely, Shah Mahmood Qureshi and their other associates are involved in the communication of information contained in secret classified document (Cipher Telegram received from Parep Washington dated March 7, 2022 to Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs) to the unauthorised persons (ie, public at large) by twisting the facts to achieve their “ulterior motives” and personal gains in a manner prejudicial to the interests of state security.

The FIR further said that they held a clandestine meeting at Bani Gala on March 28, 2022 to conspire to misuse the contents of the cipher in order to accomplish their “nefarious designs”. The accused, Imran Khan, mala fidely directed the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Muhammad Azam Khan to prepare the minutes (record note) of the said clandestine meeting by manipulating the contents of the cipher message to use it for his vested interest at the cost of national safety.

It says that the said cipher telegram (official secret document classified as such) is still in the illegal possession/retention of the accused, Imran Khan. The unauthorised retention and misuse of the cypher telegram by the accused persons compromised the entire cypher security system of the state and secret communication method of Pakistani missions abroad.

Cipher

On March 27, 2022, Imran Khan, then prime minister, claimed there was a foreign conspiracy afoot to overthrow his government.

During his D-Chowk address, Imran did not mention the US or the countries involved. “I seldom write my speeches but I wrote this speech today so that I don’t get emotional and say anything which can affect our foreign policy,” he had said.

While taking out a piece of paper from the pocket of his black waistcoat, claiming it evidence, Imran had also said: “We got to know about it [foreign conspiracy] a few months back…if anyone has any doubt, I can show the letter to him but it would be off the record,” the PM said.

‘Massive crime’ if leaked cipher alleged contents true, says PM Shehbaz

“We know from where attempts are being made to pressure us…we’ve been threatened in writing but we will not compromise on national interest no matter what,” he declared.

A few days later, with the no-confidence motion gathering momentum, Imran – during another live address – mentioned the US by name before retracting it. After his ouster as prime minister, Imran doubled down on the narrative before saying this year that the “regime change conspiracy” against his government was hatched in the country, not the United States.

Tulukan Mairandi Aug 21, 2023 04:29pm
Break his will And face in prison
