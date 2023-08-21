President neither assented nor gave written approval for returning army, secrets bills: secretary

Hours after the President requested the replacement of his secretary on Monday, Waqar Ahmed released a statement claiming that President Dr Arif Alvi neither assented to the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2023 nor gave a written decision for returning them to parliament for reconsideration.

A day after the shocking allegation, the President’s Secretariat wrote a letter to Principal Secretary to Prime Minister, informing the official that the services of Waqar Ahmed, secretary to the president, are “no more required” and surrendered to the Establishment Division.

The development was shared on microblogging platform X (formerly Twitter) by the official account of the President of Pakistan.

“In view of the definite statement of yesterday, President’s Secretariat has written a letter to Principal Secretary to Prime Minister that the services of Mr. Waqar Ahmed, Secretary to President, are no more required and are surrendered to the Establishment Division, immediately,” the post said.

In a letter to the president today, Ahmed claimed that the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill was received on August 2 and sent to the president on August 3.

He noted that President Alvi had till August 11 to submit his 10-day advice on the bill.

The Honorable President neither signed the bill nor made a written decision to send it back to the Parliament for another review, according to the letter.

"The said file has not been returned to the Office of Secretary to date i.e. 21.08-2023," the letter stated.

The Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill was received on August 8 and delivered to the president's office on August 9.

The letter also noted, "It was clearly stated in the Note that the Prime Minister's advice was received on August 8, 2023 and time of 10 days will be completed on August 17, 2023 (Thursday)."

The letter further stated that neither the president's signature nor a written decision to return the bill to parliament for further consideration were included.

The secretary further said that he "neither delayed above mentioned two bills nor committed any irregularity or negligence". He added that the files of the bills are still lying in the President's Office as of today (August 21).

He said that the president's decision for the surrender of his services is not based on justice.

"I request that the Honourable President may kindly order an inquiry by FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) or any other Agency to probe the facts and fix the responsibility for any lapse if committed by any officer or official," he said.

Ahmed further said that he would present himself in court if it is needed to prove his innocence.

"It is requested that U.O. dated 21-08-2023 regarding surrendering of my services to the Establishment Division may kindly be withdrawn," he added.

In an apparently alarming disclosure on Sunday, the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi, revealed that he had not signed into law the Official Secrets (Amendment) Bill 2023 and Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2023— and that he returned these bills unsigned since he disagrees with the two bills—but, the president’s staff, according to him, has “undermined” his “will and command.”

“As God is my witness, I did not sign Official Secrets Amendment Bill 2023 & Pakistan Army Amendment Bill 2023 as I disagreed with these laws. I asked my staff to return the bills unsigned within stipulated time to make them ineffective. I confirmed from them many times that whether they have been returned & was assured that they were,” the president tweeted on Sunday.

“However, I have found out today that my staff undermined my will and command. As Allah knows all, He will forgive IA. But I ask forgiveness from those who will be affected,” the tweet added.

The president’s revelation sent shockwaves across the socio-political spectrum in Pakistan, with many questioning the state of affairs in the country, keeping in view that none other than the head of state, the highest-ranking official, disclosed that his directions regarding the two legislative drafts were not followed at all.