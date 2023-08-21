BAFL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-6.84%)
BIPL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.41%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.63%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
DFML 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.08%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.73%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.86%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.46%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.83%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.15%)
OGDC 96.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.64%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.64%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.22%)
PIOC 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.25%)
PPL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.26%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.69%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.72%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
TPLP 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-3.67%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.04%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,793 Decreased By -90.8 (-1.86%)
BR30 16,911 Decreased By -375.7 (-2.17%)
KSE100 47,448 Decreased By -770.5 (-1.6%)
KSE30 16,828 Decreased By -302.7 (-1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Session Judge report reveals condition of Imran Khan’s cell in Attock Jail

  • The judge writes that Imran also complained his lawyers and wife were not being given access to him
BR Web Desk Published August 21, 2023 Updated August 21, 2023 09:19pm

A report by a Sessions Judge in Attock has revealed that former Prime Minister Imran Khan is being held in a cell with no privacy in the washroom, among other precarious conditions.

The PTI chief was convicted of concealing details of state gifts and sentenced to three years in prison on August 5. He was arrested by the Punjab police from his residence in Lahore and taken to District Jail Attock the same day.

On August 7, Imran Khan’s lawyer, Naeem Haider Panjutha, who was allowed to meet him by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), had criticized the conditions in which his client is being held. He said Imran was being kept in a small, dark room with no shower.

“He [Imran] said the jail has flies in the morning and insects in the evening,” Panjutha had said.

On August 17, Imran’s wife, Bushra Bibi, expressed concern that he may be poisoned while in prison. She called on the jail authorities to ensure that Imran’s food was safe to eat and that he was not subjected to any harm.

In a letter addressed to the Punjab home department, Bushra Bibi sought the ex-PM’s transfer from District Jail Attock to Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail and expressed fear he could be poisoned in lock-up.

In his fortnightly jail inspection report written on August 15, Judge Shafqut Ullah Khan revealed that he visited inhabitants of the jail and received no complaint from any of them, “rather, the inhabitants were found satisfied.”

However, things were different when the judge visited the cell of the PTI chief. The report added that Imran himself expressed concerns regarding CCTV cameras and access to him in jail.

The report said that Imran “expressed grave concern qua CCTV camera installed in the front of the prison bars at the distance of 5/6 feet covering bathroom-cum-laterine having small L-shaped walls two and a half or three feet high leaving no privacy while bathing or defecating.”

The judge found Imran Khan’s concerns to be “genuine” and called them a violation of the Prison Rules 257 and 771.

However, the jail’s superintendent assured the judge that this complaint would be addressed. Aaj News reported on Saturday that the construction of a washroom had begun in the cell.

The judge wrote that Imran also complained that his lawyers and wife were not being given access to him. The superintendent also assured me that this complaint would be addressed.

Imran Khan arrest Attock jail session judge report

Comments

1000 characters

Session Judge report reveals condition of Imran Khan’s cell in Attock Jail

Rupee remains under pressure, settles at 297.13 against US dollar

KSE-100 sees bloodbath, down 771 points on lack of positive triggers

Cipher case: Special court grants FIA 4-day remand of PTI’s Qureshi

President’s Secretariat seeks replacement of Alvi’s secretary

CJP Bandial forms bench to hear PTI chief's appeal against Toshakhana case proceedings

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign agreement to enhance aviation cooperation

Pakistani civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces: ISPR

Caretaker PM visits Jaranwala, expresses solidarity with Christian community

Biden considers meeting Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman at G20

Read more stories