Duty drawback schemes: Sept 30 final date for resubmission of claims

KARACHI: Following the directives of the Ministry of Commerce, final date for resubmission of claims under duty drawback schemes has been set Sep 30, 2023.

In terms of Ministry of Commerce (Textile Wing) letter No. 1(42-B)/TID-18-TR-II dated July 18, 2023, it has been decided that September 30, 2023 will be the final cut-off date for resubmission of cases to State Bank of Pakistan Banking Services Corporation (SBP-BSC)

Accordingly, banks should resubmit their claims of Local Taxes and Levies Drawback (Non-Textile) Order, 2017, Duty Drawback of Taxes Order 2017-18 (Textile), Local Taxes and Levies Drawback (Non-Textile) Order, 2018, Duty Drawback of Taxes Order 2018-21 (Textile), before the deadline i.e. close of business on September 30, 2023.

