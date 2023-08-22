KATI, Rotary collaborate on social welfare projects

KARACHI: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) have taken a significant step towards enhancing community welfare with the establishment of a novel committee in collaboration with the Rotary Club.

This partnership aims to bolster various social projects and promote joint initiatives that address critical needs within the region.

In a noteworthy announcement, KATI President Faraz-ur-Rehman revealed the formation of the committee during a ceremony held in honour of Rotary Club International Governor District 3271, Hanif Khan.

The committee’s core focus will span an array of activities, including clean and green projects, medical camps, and overall social welfare programmes.

Taking on the pivotal role of Chairman of the Coordination Committee is Wajid Hussain, a seasoned figure responsible for overseeing Clean and Green initiatives, Medical Camps, and Welfare projects under the able leadership of President Faraz-ur-Rehman.

