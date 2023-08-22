SCBA assails arrest of Imaan Mazari

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has condemned the arrest of Imaan Mazari, a lawyer and renowned human rights activist, saying such arrests are in direct contradiction to the fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution.

Secretary SCBA Muqtedir Akhtar Shabbir in a statement issued on Monday said that the bar stands with the rule of law, the supremacy of the constitution, and the independence of the institutions. He stated that the association views Imaan Mazari’s arrest with “grave concern”. He said such arrests are not only in clear violation of the rule of law and all principles of fairness and justice but are also in direct contradiction to the fundamental rights enshrined in the constitution.

He said that the SCBA also expressed concern over the order passed by Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), granting three-day physical remand of Imaan Mazari.

He said there was nothing to recover from her beyond her own statement; therefore, the order of the ATC not only violates our jurisprudence but also raised questions about the legitimacy of so-called charges under which she has been arrested. It is crucial that legal proceedings are conducted in a transparent and just manner, upholding the principles of justice and human rights.

It is truly unfortunate that the State which is supposed to guard the fundamental rights of the citizens of Pakistan is now actively violating the said rights, he said. The manner in which she has been arrested and subjected to detention followed by three-day remand is utterly unlawful.

It is crucial to ensure that all individuals accused of any crimes are granted their fundamental rights (as enshrined in Articles 4, 8, 9, 10, 10-A, 14, and 19 of the constitution), including the opportunity for fair trial, he said.

He reiterated that every citizen has the right to be treated in accordance with the law. The successive tactics of arresting people in so-called FIRs and grant of unlawful physical remand cannot be condoned in a civilised society where the rule of law is protected. Thus, this association demands an immediate release of Imaan Mazari.

