Pakistan

Toshakhana case: Imran arrested after sessions court sentences him to three years in prison

  • PTI chief has been found 'guilty of corrupt practices'
BR Web Desk Published August 5, 2023 Updated August 5, 2023 03:02pm

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested on Saturday shortly after a district and sessions court found him guilty in the Toshakhana case and sentenced him to three years in prison.

PTI’s Punjab Chapter confirmed the arrest and said Imran is being moved to Kot Lakhpat Jail.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Humayun Dilawar had earlier ruled that charges against Imran in the case were proven, adding that the former PM “deliberately submitted fake details to the Election Commission of Pakistan and is found guilty of corrupt practices”.

During the hearing today, neither Imran nor his lawyers were present.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs100,000 on the PTI chief. The judge rejected Imran’s appeal against declaring the case maintainable.

Moreover, the judge also directed that a copy of the order should be sent to the Islamabad police chief for the execution of the court orders.

Following the directives, a heavy contingent of Lahore police reached Zaman Park to arrest the PTI chairman.

The development comes as Pakistan braces for elections in the coming months with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif seemingly set to dissolve the assemblies on August 9.

Moreover, on Friday, Islamabad High Court (IHC) set aside the session court’s verdict that had declared the Tosh­akhana reference against Imran as maintainable for criminal proceedings.

It also rejected the Imran’s appeal to transfer the case to another court.

PTI moves Supreme Court

Meanwhile, PTI in a statement announced that it has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court over the district court case judgment.

In a statement, the party rejected the court’s decision and said that another black mark was placed on the justice system.

Legal experts say a conviction in the case could end Imran’s chances of participating in national elections.

Background

Last year in October, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had disqualified Imran from his parliamentary membership for filing “false” and “incorrect declaration” in his statement of assets and liabilities for the year 2020-21 filed with the electoral entity.

Established in 1974, the Tosha­khana is a department under the administrative control of the Cabinet Division and stores precious gifts given to rulers, parliamentarians, bureaucrats, and officials by heads of other governments and states and foreign dignitaries.

Lawmakers from the ruling coalition had filed a reference last year against Imran alleging that he had not shared details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana and proceeds from their reported sales.

This year in May, Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar indicted Imran in the case and rejected his petition challenging the maintainability of the reference.

The PTI chairman then moved the IHC, which sent the case back to the trial court for re-examination.

Following the IHC ruling, Imran moved the SC and urged the apex court to set aside the high court’s directive.

More to follow

Abdullah Aug 05, 2023 12:56pm
Times have changed . 5years back Pti was celebrating for nawaz going to jail.Judges need to allows some cocaine in jail for him so he can survive or he might die with out it.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
RTD Lt Col Ahmed Aug 05, 2023 01:10pm
Mashallah! Glad to know about this. But three years is too short.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
KU Aug 05, 2023 01:13pm
Interesting tales of justice in the land of opportunists, billion rupees of recorded money laundering transactions are dismissed for lack of proof, similar toshakhana sale of gifts by parliamentarians overlooked, and much more of the sordid tales in waiting. The only reality and truth prevalent are the words and actions of the powerful, and we hope for a better future?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mujahid Aug 05, 2023 01:28pm
Corrupt judicery system will destroy pakistan.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Mujahid Aug 05, 2023 01:30pm
Corrupt judicery system will destroy pakistan
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

