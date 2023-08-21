Future spread declines

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 385bps to 11.30 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes decreased by 26.5 percent to 65.27 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 88.77 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 26.6 percent to Rs 3.93 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 5.35 billion.

