Body looking into all aspects of journalist’s murder case: DIG

SUKKUR: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Tanveer Alam Odho on Saturday said that the committee inquiring into the murder of journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar is reviewing all aspects of this high-profile murder case.

Talking to media at SSP office here, DIG Odho, who is heading the special committee inquiring into the murder of journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar, said we are trying to look into all aspects of the case.

I have met the complainant and witnesses of the murder case today, he said adding that he has visited the crime scene and examined police papers of the case. He further said that they will move the probe forward on the basis of evidence.

He said that statements of the accused in police remand have been reviewed. “Chemical examination, forensic and geo-fencing reports will be received within two weeks,” he f said. He said the family of the deceased is being provided foolproof security.

Earlier, Inspector General Sindh Police formed a special committee to investigate the murder of Journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar, headed by DIG Traffic Tanveer Odho.