Pakistan

PTA formulating ‘digital gender inclusion strategy’

Tahir Amin Published 20 Aug, 2023 03:20am

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is in the process of formulation of “Digital Gender inclusion strategy” in collaboration with UNESCO.

The strategy aims to focus on enhancing use of internet, cell phone and digital skills among women in accordance with guidelines of International Telecommuni-cation Union 2030.

The strategy recommends responsibilities and specific measures that may be initiated by the PTA and other core potential collaborators, to support women’s accessibility, connectivity, and affordability to digital services. This strategy will enable PTA to initiate a collaborative effort with stakeholders to bridge the digital gender divide in Pakistan.

The process of data gathering and analysis was initiated during 2022 through expert survey (national and international digital/gender experts), physical survey (conducted among unconnected population) and IVR Survey (mobile users) were carried out. In addition, the PTA conducted a series of workshops at Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and Quetta.

The strategy will be showcased after validation from the stakeholders.

The survey pattern is as given;

Expert Survey Form: Gender Inclusion Strategy for ICTs - This survey is conducted by PTA to study the use of mobile by women in Pakistan. The survey provides generalized picture of ICT use by women in Pakistan.

Door to Door Survey - These surveys are being conducted in four districts with the very high levels of gender digital gap with the objective of exploring economic, social, and cultural barriers to access.

IVR Survey - PTA in collaboration with Jazz and Ufone conducted first ever IVR based survey to gauge the accessibility/use of internet among Pakistani women. The survey is by far the only survey conducted on a sample size of around 100,000 respondents from across Pakistan.

