Rape, murder case: Accused handed over to police for identification parade

Fazal Sher Published 19 Aug, 2023 06:36am

ISLAMABAD: A local court, on Friday, handed over the accused who had allegedly raped and murdered an eight-year-old orphan girl after abducting her, to police for an identification parade.

The city police produced accused Akhtar Ali before judicial magistrate Ehtisham Alam for obtaining his custody for an identification parade. The accused had allegedly murdered Fatima Mazhar on August 14 after abducting her.

According to the police, the body of the young victim was found near Naswar Chowk within the jurisdiction of Sumbal police station. Her body bore evident signs of torture and police presumed she was strangled to death.

At the start of the hearing, the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case filed an application before the court seeking custody of the accused for an identification parade. The court approved the police request and permit police to conduct the accused’s identification parade.

Police, on Thursday last, claimed that they have arrested the main accused who allegedly raped and murdered an eight-year-old girl. We have traced the accused with the assistance of modern technology and human resource, they said.

They said that the city police team have conducted an investigation of over 80 suspected persons in this case.

The case against the accused was registered at the complaint of the victim’s grandmother under sections 375 and 376 (Rape and Punishment for Rape) and section 302 (murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

