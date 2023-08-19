BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
Need stressed to discover untapped gas reserves

Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2023 06:36am

KARACHI: In a pressing call to action, Sheikh Umer Rehan, former president of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), has underscored the critical importance of discovering untapped gas reserves on an emergency basis to avert a looming energy crisis.

Speaking at a gathering of industrialists, Umer Rehan emphasized the indispensable role of a robust energy sector in driving a nation's economic prosperity and development.

Gas, being a primary raw material for various industries, holds the key to sustained industrial production. Any disruption in the flow of gas supply could potentially unleash havoc on industrial activities.

Therefore, Rehan urged for the immediate and unwavering assurance of an uninterrupted gas supply to all industrial zones.

Furthermore, the former president called upon the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) to swiftly implement effective measures to curb line losses, a factor contributing to the instability in gas distribution and transmission systems.

Umer Rehan also highlighted the distressing issue of unscheduled load shedding in the Korangi Industrial Area. He urged authorities to address the problems of low gas pressure encountered by the industrial sector, which hampers its operational efficiency.

Reflecting on Pakistan's energy history, Rehan drew attention to the recurrent energy crises that have plagued the nation for decades. He identified escalating petrol prices, acute gas and electricity shortages, rampant inflation, burdensome debts, and outdated energy infrastructure as the primary culprits behind these crises.

To mitigate this precarious situation, the former president stressed the urgency of comprehensive reform measures to enhance the gas supply landscape. Urgent attention must be given to resolving the challenges faced by gas-dependent industries, he emphasized.

Umer Rehan revealed a concerning statistic from foreign energy agencies – Pakistan harbours substantial untapped underground gas reserves. However, these reserves remain unexplored, posing a serious threat of depletion within the coming years. He warned that without immediate actions to unearth these reserves, a severe gas crisis could engulf the nation.

Highlighting the inadequacy of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports as a sustainable solution, Rehan expressed concern over the hefty foreign exchange expenditure associated with LNG procurement. He advocated for the government to prioritize the provision of affordable gas to the populace and industries, a step crucial for steering the nation away from the impending gas crisis and towards self-sufficiency.

In conclusion, Umer Rehan underscored the indispensability of strategic decision-making and effective planning to surmount Pakistan's energy challenges. By adopting long-term policies and holistic approaches, he believed that positive outcomes could be achieved in the ongoing struggle against the energy crisis.

As Pakistan grapples with these pressing energy concerns, the nation's attention remains fixed on the government's response to these urgent pleas for action.

The future of the industrial landscape and the broader economy hinges on the ability to secure a stable and sustainable energy supply.

SSGC LNG IMPORT KATI energy crisis Sheikh Umer Rehan gas and electricity shortages

