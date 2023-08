LAHORE: The Lahore police carried out 3,885 intelligence-based search operations during the current year 2023 to ensure safety of citizen and their property as well as to maintain peace in the city.

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated this on Friday and added that the process of these anti-crime operations was going on.

During these operations, 99,694 houses, 51,804 tenants and 424,840 individuals were checked, he added.

