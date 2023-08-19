KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 18, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 48,218.5 High: 48,615.14 Low: 48,196.18 Net Change: 107.34 Volume (000): 132,258 Value (000): 8,813,173 Makt Cap (000) 1,696,198,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,037.17 NET CH (-) 16.07 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,043.51 NET CH (-) 61.77 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,330.54 NET CH (-) 58.52 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,347.94 NET CH (+) 32.52 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,444.71 NET CH (+) 11.06 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,051.27 NET CH (-) 10.42 ------------------------------------ As on: 18-Aug-2023 ====================================

