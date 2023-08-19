BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 18, 2023). ==================================== BR...
Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2023 06:36am

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 18, 2023).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                  48,218.5
High:                      48,615.14
Low:                       48,196.18
Net Change:                   107.34
Volume (000):                132,258
Value (000):               8,813,173
Makt Cap (000)         1,696,198,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,037.17
NET CH                     (-) 16.07
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  5,043.51
NET CH                     (-) 61.77
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 11,330.54
NET CH                     (-) 58.52
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  9,347.94
NET CH                     (+) 32.52
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,444.71
NET CH                     (+) 11.06
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  4,051.27
NET CH                     (-) 10.42
------------------------------------
As on:                   18-Aug-2023
====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

BRIndex100 BR Automobile Assembler Index BR Cement Index BR Commercial Banks Index BR Power Generation and Distribution Index BR Oil and Gas Index BR Tech. & Comm. Index

Comments

1000 characters

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

July FDI up 17.3pc to $87.7m YoY

Shamshad for innovative approach to documenting untaxed sectors

Gohar assumes charge with $80bn export goal on mind

Holding polls ECP’s responsibility, govt’s job to assist it: Solangi

Over 80 Christian homes, 19 churches vandalized

Court backs majority owner of KE holding firm over board tussle

Q4FY23: Punjab debt soars Rs55.3bn due to PKR depreciation

FBR directs cement makers to start implementing ‘T&TS’

Sindh fixes sugarcane minimum price at Rs425/ maund

Without recovery notice: ATIR allows admission of fresh stay applications

Read more stories