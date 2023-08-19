Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 18, 2023). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (August 18, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 48,218.5
High: 48,615.14
Low: 48,196.18
Net Change: 107.34
Volume (000): 132,258
Value (000): 8,813,173
Makt Cap (000) 1,696,198,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,037.17
NET CH (-) 16.07
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,043.51
NET CH (-) 61.77
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,330.54
NET CH (-) 58.52
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,347.94
NET CH (+) 32.52
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,444.71
NET CH (+) 11.06
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,051.27
NET CH (-) 10.42
------------------------------------
As on: 18-Aug-2023
====================================
These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.
For further information please visit www.khistocks.com
Copyright Business Recorder, 2023
Comments