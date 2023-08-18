BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
BIPL 17.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.46%)
BOP 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
DFML 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.01%)
DGKC 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.33%)
FABL 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
GGL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
HBL 101.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
HUBC 85.73 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
MLCF 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
OGDC 99.52 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.29%)
PAEL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PIOC 92.55 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.25%)
PPL 74.23 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.82%)
PRL 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.52%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 45.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
UNITY 26.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,898 Increased By 13.3 (0.27%)
BR30 17,264 Increased By 101.5 (0.59%)
KSE100 48,326 Increased By 179.4 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,189 Increased By 63.7 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Baqar sworn in as interim Sindh CM

Muhammad Shafa Published 18 Aug, 2023 05:42am

KARACHI: Justice Maqbool Baqar (retd) on Thursday took oath as the 8th Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh here at the Governor House.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori administered oath to former Justice Maqbool Baqir and Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput read out the order appointing the Baqir as caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh. The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

The outgoing Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, outgoing Sindh Cabinet members, Izharul Hasan and Farooq Sattar of MQM, senior officers, civil society members, etc, participated in the ceremony.

Judges of Sindh High Court and Supreme Court of Pakistan also participated in the oath-taking ceremony?

As per information released by Sindh Government, Justice retired Maqbool Baqir was born on April 5, 1957 in Karachi. He did his LLB from University of Karachi join law profession in 1981. He was appointed as Additional Judge of Sindh High Court on August 26, 2002. He became a permanent judge of Sindh High Court on August 6, 2003

Baqir assumed charge of Chief Justice of Sindh High Court on 20 September 2013. On February 17, 2015, he was appointed as Supreme Court Judge and retired from the service on April 4, 2022.

Maqbool Baqir was seriously injured in a terrorist attack on 26 June 2013 in which some 9 people including his security staff were martyred.

Meanwhile a guard of honor was presented to the outgoing Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister House. The guard of honor was organized in the lawn of the Chief Minister’s House, said Sindh Chief Minister’s Spokesperson?

The guard of honor ceremony was attended by his Cabinet members, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Provincial Secretaries, Senior Police Officers participated.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Governor House Sindh High Court Muhammad Kamran Tessori Justice Maqbool Baqar (retd) Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh

Comments

1000 characters

Baqar sworn in as interim Sindh CM

Kakar tells Blinken: Govt will ‘assiduously’ work to facilitate free, fair elections

Finance minister briefed by MoF officials

Alvi administers oath to ministers; advisers notified

ECP announces launch of fresh delimitation of constituencies: General election delay seemingly inevitable

Fatal incidents: Discos must complete old, new earthing in three months: Nepra

Chief election commissioner calls on CJP

FO says Gwadar attack was aimed at targeting Chinese

PSW integrates digital services with four govt depts

Business brands of defaulter co: FBR to auction off trademarks, properties

KSA-Iran ties ‘on the right track’: Iranian minister

Read more stories