Baqar sworn in as interim Sindh CM

KARACHI: Justice Maqbool Baqar (retd) on Thursday took oath as the 8th Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh here at the Governor House.

Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Tessori administered oath to former Justice Maqbool Baqir and Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput read out the order appointing the Baqir as caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh. The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran.

The outgoing Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, former Chief Minister Syed Qaim Ali Shah, outgoing Sindh Cabinet members, Izharul Hasan and Farooq Sattar of MQM, senior officers, civil society members, etc, participated in the ceremony.

Judges of Sindh High Court and Supreme Court of Pakistan also participated in the oath-taking ceremony?

As per information released by Sindh Government, Justice retired Maqbool Baqir was born on April 5, 1957 in Karachi. He did his LLB from University of Karachi join law profession in 1981. He was appointed as Additional Judge of Sindh High Court on August 26, 2002. He became a permanent judge of Sindh High Court on August 6, 2003

Baqir assumed charge of Chief Justice of Sindh High Court on 20 September 2013. On February 17, 2015, he was appointed as Supreme Court Judge and retired from the service on April 4, 2022.

Maqbool Baqir was seriously injured in a terrorist attack on 26 June 2013 in which some 9 people including his security staff were martyred.

Meanwhile a guard of honor was presented to the outgoing Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah at Chief Minister House. The guard of honor was organized in the lawn of the Chief Minister’s House, said Sindh Chief Minister’s Spokesperson?

The guard of honor ceremony was attended by his Cabinet members, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, IG Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, Provincial Secretaries, Senior Police Officers participated.

