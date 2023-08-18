BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
Aug 18, 2023
Pakistan

Commercial stage plays at Al-Hamra Mall halted

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2023

LAHORE: The Punjab Information and Culture Minister Amir Mir has instituted a comprehensive prohibition on commercial stage plays at Al-Hamra Mall Road in Lahore. Consequently, all play bookings have been revoked.

This decisive measure has been prompted by the persistent presence of indecent dances and the proliferation of vulgarity under the guise of stage performances.

Following reports of dancers engaging in lewd routines and vulgar dance performances during theatrical presentations at Al-Hamra Mall Road, Amir Mir, in consultation with Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, has promptly halted the staging of immodest stage plays.

Notably, directives have been issued not only to bar offending dancers and producers, but also to take punitive actions against them. Simultaneously, formal complaints have led to the filing of First Information Reports (FIRs) against dancers involved in disseminating explicit content.

The minister has articulated that the sole utilization of Al-Hamra Mall Road will henceforth be reserved for literary and cultural endeavors. A comprehensive embargo on all forms of commercial stage plays has been exclusively implemented at Al-Hamra Mall Road.

It's important to clarify that commercial stage plays will persist at Al-Hamra Cultural Complex Gaddafi Stadium, albeit under defined boundaries and regulations. He underscored that any form of obscene dialogue or conduct will not be condoned in forthcoming stage plays.

These performances will undergo rigorous monitoring. In the event of any future grievances of this nature, not only the dancers and producers will be banned but stringent legal measures will be taken against them.

Punjab Lahore Amir Mir Al Hamra Mall Road

