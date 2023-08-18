BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
Al Baraka Bank CEO praises Junior World Squash Champion Hamza Khan

KARACHI: Hamza Khan, Junior World Squash Champion and Brand Ambassador of Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited visited...
Press Release Published 18 Aug, 2023 05:42am

KARACHI: Hamza Khan, Junior World Squash Champion and Brand Ambassador of Al

Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited visited their Head Office in Karachi on August 17th 2023. He was accompanied by his Father Niaz Ullah Khan.

An event was arranged at the Head office where management and staff of the bank welcomed this young and inspiring talent.

Speaking at the event, Muhammad Atif Hanif, CEO, Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited applauded and praised the hard work of Hamza Khan, Brand Ambassador of Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited for winning the World Junior Squash Championship 2023 for Pakistan after a long wait of more than three decades.

Al Baraka Bank (Pakistan) Limited looks forward to a long lasting partnership with this aspiring young Talent of Pakistan.

