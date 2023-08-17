Ukraine receives new air defence systems from Berlin

KYIV: Ukraine said Thursday that it had received new IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems from Germany, as it looks to bolster air defences in the face of increasing Russian missile strikes.

“Many thanks to our partners for IRIS-T. Our sky will be more protected,” said Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office in a post on social media.

Germany confirmed Thursday that it had supplied two IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, which has repeatedly asked its Western allies for military support.

Ukraine bolstered its air defence systems with Western help after being pummelled by waves of Russian cruises missiles and attack drones in the early stages of Moscow’s invasion.

There are now fewer successful strikes on the capital Kyiv but Moscow has mounted increasing aerial attacks on cities in the south and west of the country.

On Tuesday, Russian missiles killed three people in the Ukrainian city of Lutsk in the west, while several missiles were downed over the city of Lviv.