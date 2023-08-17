BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
BIPL 17.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.46%)
BOP 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
DFML 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.01%)
DGKC 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.33%)
FABL 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
GGL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
HBL 101.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
HUBC 85.73 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
MLCF 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
OGDC 99.52 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.29%)
PAEL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PIOC 92.55 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.25%)
PPL 74.23 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.82%)
PRL 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.52%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 45.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
UNITY 26.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,898 Increased By 13.3 (0.27%)
BR30 17,264 Increased By 101.5 (0.59%)
KSE100 48,326 Increased By 179.4 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,189 Increased By 63.7 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine receives new air defence systems from Berlin

AFP Published 17 Aug, 2023 08:49pm

KYIV: Ukraine said Thursday that it had received new IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems from Germany, as it looks to bolster air defences in the face of increasing Russian missile strikes.

“Many thanks to our partners for IRIS-T. Our sky will be more protected,” said Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine’s presidential office in a post on social media.

Germany confirmed Thursday that it had supplied two IRIS-T anti-aircraft systems to Ukraine, which has repeatedly asked its Western allies for military support.

Ukraine says US and German air defence systems ‘highly effective’

Ukraine bolstered its air defence systems with Western help after being pummelled by waves of Russian cruises missiles and attack drones in the early stages of Moscow’s invasion.

There are now fewer successful strikes on the capital Kyiv but Moscow has mounted increasing aerial attacks on cities in the south and west of the country.

On Tuesday, Russian missiles killed three people in the Ukrainian city of Lutsk in the west, while several missiles were downed over the city of Lviv.

Ukraine Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine war Russia invasion of Ukraine

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine receives new air defence systems from Berlin

Punjab govt will ‘restore’ churches ransacked during Jaranwala violence: interim CM Naqvi

Rupee stable against dollar at 294.92 in inter-bank market

Elections within 90 days unlikely as ECP decides to go for fresh delimitation

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $12mn, now stand at $8.06bn

India considers wheat imports from Russia at discount to calm prices

ECP sets deadline for political parties to submit financial statements for 2022-23

KSE-100 increases 179 points after late-session buying

Sitara Peroxide looks to ‘generate funds through various sources’ as shutdown bites

Allied Bank’s earnings jump in 2QCY23

Oil edges up as China seeks to calm economic fears

Read more stories