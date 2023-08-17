BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
Rupee stable against dollar at 294.92 in inter-bank market

  • Currency improves Re0.01 on Thursday
Recorder Report Published August 17, 2023 Updated August 17, 2023 03:54pm

The downward trajectory of the Pakistan rupee against the US dollar finally came to a halt after four consecutive losses, as the currency remained largely stable on Thursday.

At close, the rupee settled at 294.92, an increase of Re0.01, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Wednesday, the rupee closed to its weakest level since May 11 this year against the US dollar, as it depreciated 1.16% to settle at 294.93 in the inter-bank.

In a key development, former State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) governor Dr Shamshad Akhtar was appointed caretaker finance minister.

The development comes as the process of appointing key members of the cabinet under caretaker prime minister Anwaar-ul-Haq continues amid widespread speculation.

Globally, the US dollar pushed the yen deeper into intervention territory on Thursday as a resilient US economy underscored the need for higher-for-longer interest rates, while a strikingly ultra-dovish Bank of Japan struggled to defend its policy stance.

Although most money markets expect the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates on hold in September, with some betting that the central bank may already have completed its tightening cycle, a recent run of resilient US economic data has reinforced the view that interest rates will remain at restrictive levels for some time.

Data on Wednesday showed that US single-family homebuilding surged in July and permits for future construction rose, while a separate report revealed production at US factories unexpectedly rebounded last month.

The US dollar index touched a two-month high of 103.59.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were choppy on Thursday after falling over the past three sessions, with the undertone grim on worries that slowing growth in China and possible further US interest rate hikes will weaken fuel demand in the world’s two biggest economies.

Comments

1000 characters
Bilikin Aug 17, 2023 11:22am
Oh
Recommended (0)
Ali AYC Aug 17, 2023 11:36am
Current wave of PKR devaluation will further deteriorate the econimic situation and will impact the masses/public badly in coming 2/3 months. Dont know where our country is heading and how our public would be struggling to meet their basic needs. Very alarming situation.
Recommended (0)
Lubna Aug 17, 2023 02:07pm
No hope for this country whatsoever
Recommended (0)
Dilawez Shehnaz Aug 17, 2023 02:08pm
Zero hope for the country until it ensures rule of law. The future is so bleak
Recommended (0)

