Intra-day update: rupee continues to fall against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 293-294 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published August 16, 2023 Updated August 16, 2023 11:23am

The Pakistani rupee continued to weaken against the US dollar during intra-day trading, depreciating 0.58% on Wednesday.

At around 11:20am, the rupee was hovering at 293.20, a decrease of Rs1.69, in the inter-bank market.

On Tuesday, the rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the US dollar, settling at at 291.51.

In a key development, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Tuesday said the government would ensure continuity in the economic policies, besides further improving them.

Kakar said an increase in foreign investment under the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would remain one of the key priorities of the government.

Globally, the US dollar was on the frontfoot after US retail sales surpassed expectations in July, underscoring the economic resilience and strengthening the case for the Federal Reserve to keep rates higher for longer.

That sent the benchmark 10-year US Treasury yield jumping to its highest since October at 4.2740% on Tuesday.

It last stood at 4.2110%.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, edged down in early trading on Wednesday, extending losses from a 1% drop in the previous session, as the lingering impact of weak economic data from China, the world’s biggest oil importer, outweighed declining US stockpiles.

This is an intra-day update

