BAFL 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BIPL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.84%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.35%)
CNERGY 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.16%)
DFML 15.14 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.53%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.16%)
FABL 26.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.87%)
FFL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.62%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.86%)
HBL 101.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.14%)
HUBC 85.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.2%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
MLCF 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.19%)
OGDC 98.28 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.08%)
PAEL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
PIOC 90.46 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-2.73%)
PPL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.95%)
PRL 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 45.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.48%)
SSGC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
TRG 98.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.99%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,885 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 17,163 Decreased By -274.2 (-1.57%)
KSE100 48,146 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.86%)
KSE30 17,125 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.9%)
  • Important updates from August 16, 2023
BR Web Desk Published 17 Aug, 2023 08:44am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Look forward to working with Pakistan’s interim PM on ‘free and fair’ polls: US State Dept

Read here for details.

  • 2 terrorists killed in IBO in North Waziristan’s Razmak: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • IHC orders release of PTI’s Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar

Read here for details.

  • KSE-100 sees selling pressure, loses over 400 points amid inflation concerns

Read here for details.

  • Caretaker PM meets Saudi ambassador, assures SIFC will accelerate efforts to attract Saudi investments

Read here for details.

  • Dr Shamshad Akhtar appointed caretaker finance minister

Read here for details.

  • Vandalising churches: caretaker prime minister vows stern action over Jaranwala incident

Read here for details.

  • Gold prices increase Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Azerbaijan Airlines to launch direct flights to Pakistan from Sept 20

Read here for details.

  • Blinken congratulates caretaker PM, reiterates support as country ‘prepares for free and fair elections’

Read here for details.

  • SECP bans 120 illegal loan apps for ‘debt trapping’ citizens

Read here for details.

  • NA Speaker says polls not possible within 90 days

Read here for details.

