Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Look forward to working with Pakistan’s interim PM on ‘free and fair’ polls: US State Dept

Read here for details.

2 terrorists killed in IBO in North Waziristan’s Razmak: ISPR

Read here for details.

IHC orders release of PTI’s Shehryar Afridi, Shandana Gulzar

Read here for details.

KSE-100 sees selling pressure, loses over 400 points amid inflation concerns

Read here for details.

Caretaker PM meets Saudi ambassador, assures SIFC will accelerate efforts to attract Saudi investments

Read here for details.

Dr Shamshad Akhtar appointed caretaker finance minister

Read here for details.

Vandalising churches: caretaker prime minister vows stern action over Jaranwala incident

Read here for details.

Gold prices increase Rs900 per tola in Pakistan

Read here for details.

Azerbaijan Airlines to launch direct flights to Pakistan from Sept 20

Read here for details.

Blinken congratulates caretaker PM, reiterates support as country ‘prepares for free and fair elections’

Read here for details.

SECP bans 120 illegal loan apps for ‘debt trapping’ citizens

Read here for details.

NA Speaker says polls not possible within 90 days

Read here for details.